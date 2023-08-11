LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC added a very special person to it's roster.
Titas Verhey, 8, signed a contract with the team Friday. He's battling a rare form of cancer and is being honored as Norton Children's "Superhero of the Game."
He was growing abnormally fast and showing signs of early puberty last summer when referred to Norton Children's. Doctors there found a brain tumor and diagnosed him with optic pathway/hypothalamic glioma.
Verhey met with the squad at training Friday before putting pen to paper on his one-game deal.
He's taking chemotherapy at the Norton Children's Infusion Center.
He'll be available for selection Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium when LouCity takes on Rio Grande Valley FC.
Verhey will be recognized at halftime of the match.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.