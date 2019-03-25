LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center is ready for NCAA tournament play.
Crews spent Monday installing the NCAA floor at the arena. The Yum! Center is hosting the south regional this weekend. Purdue will play Tennessee at 7:30 Thursday, and Virginia will play Oregon in the second game.
They will be playing on a brand new hardwood floor. It took crews about four hours to install the floor. The Yum! Center posted a time lapse video of the installation on its Facebook page.
And the floor doesn't go to waste after the final buzzer sounds.
"The courts are for available for sale after the championship is over," said Katie Simms, marketing communications specialist with Connor Sports Marketing. "The winner of the championship gets the first opportunity to make the purchase."
Following Thursday's games, an Elite 8 game will be played at the Yum! Center on Saturday.
