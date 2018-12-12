Dwayne Sutton goes through two defenders to get a shot off in Louisville's win over Lipscomb on Dec. 12, 2018 (Eric Crawford/WDRB)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville couldn't shake a veteran and well-coached Lipscomb team at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night.
A 22-point effort from Jordan Nwora, and 10 points and 13 rebounds from Malik Williams helped seal the victory, boosting the Cardinals to a 7-3 record.
"Once again, I would like to thank Kenny Klein for this year’s schedule. It’s just awesome," Louisville coach Chris Mack joked after the game. ". . . We beat a really, really, really good team tonight. And our team knew it."
Below are some images from Wednesday's win, by WDRB's Eric Crawford:
Dwayne Sutton looks to push the ball ahead in Louisville's 72-68 win over Lipscomb at the KFC Yum! Center, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 (WDRB Photo/Eric Crawford)
Jordan Nwora prepares to be introduced prior to Louisville's 72-68 win over Lipscomb on Dec. 12, 2018 (Eric Crawford/WDRB).
Christen Cunningham looks to drive in the first half of Louisville's 72-68 win over Lipscomb at the KFC Yum! Center, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 (WDRB Photo/Eric Crawford)
Dwayne Sutton goes up for a layup over two Lipscomb defenders in Louisville's 72-68 win over the Bison at the KFC Yum! Center, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 (WDRB Photo/Eric Crawford)
Jordan Nwora slams one home in Louisville's 72-68 win over Lipscomb at the KFC Yum! Center, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 (WDRB Photo/Eric Crawford)
Jordan Nwora passes during the second half of Louisville's win over Lipscomb on Dec. 12, 2018 (Eric Crawford/WDRB)
A Louisville cheerleader during the Cardinals' 72-68 win over Lipscomb on Dec. 12, 2018 (Eric Crawford/WDRB).
Louisville coach Chris Mack talks to his team during a timeout in the second half of the Cardinals' 72-68 win over Lipscomb on Dec. 12, 2018, at the KFC Yum! Center (Eric Crawford/WDRB)
Louisville guard Darius Perry prepares to drive in the first half of the Cardinals' 72-68 win over Lipscomb on Dec. 12, 2018 (Eric Crawford/WDRB).
Louisville's Chris Mack greets V.J. King with a question on the sideline during Louisville's 72-68 win over Lipscomb on Dec. 12, 2018 (Eric Crawford/WDRB)
Louisville center Steven Enoch shoots a hook shot in the first half of the Cards' 72-68 win over Lipscomb on Dec. 12, 2018 (Eric Crawford/WDRB)
Chris Mack is agitated while talking to his assistants during a timeout in the first half of Louisville's 72-68 victory over Lipscomb on Dec. 12, 2018 (Eric Crawford/WDRB).
Jordan Nwora slams home two of his game-high 22 points in Louisville's 72-68 win over Lipscomb on Dec. 12, 2018 (Eric Crawford/WDRB).
