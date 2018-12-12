LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville couldn't shake a veteran and well-coached Lipscomb team at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night.

A 22-point effort from Jordan Nwora, and 10 points and 13 rebounds from Malik Williams helped seal the victory, boosting the Cardinals to a 7-3 record.

"Once again, I would like to thank Kenny Klein for this year’s schedule. It’s just awesome," Louisville coach Chris Mack joked after the game. ". . . We beat a really, really, really good team tonight. And our team knew it."

Below are some images from Wednesday's win, by WDRB's Eric Crawford:

