LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In a departure from its customary practice, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has denied a request from Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert for a stay of his 90-day suspension while he appeals a stewards' ruling of a disqualification of Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby and a suspension for a fourth medication violation across jurisdictions over a one-year period.
The decision, delivered to Baffert's attorneys in the form of a letter signed by KHRC executive director Marc Guilfoil, is certain to send Baffert to court in Franklin County to seek injunctive relief as his appeal moves forward.
As it stands, Baffert's 90-day suspension would begin on March 8 and run through June 5, knocking him out of not only the May 7 Kentucky Derby (which he already is slated to miss because of a 2-year suspension handed out by Churchill Downs) but the Preakness Stakes on May 21.
Mike Hopkins, executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission, told The Baltimore Sun on Monday, "We recognize all suspensions through reciprocity."
Baffert's attorneys filed their appeal the same day that Kentucky stewards disqualified Medina Spirit for testing positive for betamethasone after the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
The KHRC also rejected a request of a stay of the stewards' decision to disqualify Medina Spirit as Derby winner. On Tuesday, Churchill Downs removed the colt's name from the Derby winner's traditional spots in the paddock and grandstand and replaced it with that of Mandaloun, who crossed the finish line second. The track said in a statement that it looks forward to "celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction."
But it is the refusal to stay the suspension that could be more costly for Baffert if he cannot have it addressed legally. A number of states have reciprocity agreements with Kentucky on racing licenses, and the suspension would keep him from racing in any U.S. jurisdiction, including New York, California, Louisiana and Florida.
Generally, the racing commission in Kentucky will stay, or delay, any suspension until such time as an appeals process can be completed.
In a letter addressed to attorneys Craig Robertson and Clark Brewster, Guilfoil said, "I do not find good reason to grant a stay." He also said, "your clients have the right to petition for a review of this decision" in court.
Brewster, an attorney for Baffert, said in a statement, "The Commission has always granted stays as a matter of course to ensure that a trainer does not suffer from a wrongful decision that is later reversed on appeal. The Commission has apparently decided that Bob Baffert should be treated differently than everyone who came before him. This should be seen for what it is: a deliberate, capricious, and malicious effort to deny Bob Baffert his right to appeal the stewards’ ruling under Kentucky law, and to ensure that Bob must suffer even if he ultimately prevails on appeal. We expect this unprecedented move to be swiftly reversed in the courts.”
The KHRC has yet to set a date to hear Baffert's appeal.
