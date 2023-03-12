LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legendary former University of Louisville men's basketball coach Denny Crum was one of the original honorees of the Hometown Heroes program over 20 years ago.
On Sunday, he got a new banner hung up in Louisville to replace the original. Crum coached at Louisville from 1971 to 2001 and led the Cardinals to national championships in 1980 and 1986.
A few shots from today’s dedication of the Denny Crum banner on Second Street in Louisville pic.twitter.com/D8eIHNorVi— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) March 12, 2023
The Greater Louisville Pride Foundation started the Hometown Heroes program in 2002. Over the years, the campaign hung banners of Louisville legends such as Muhammad Ali and Jennifer Lawrence from the sides of buildings in Louisville, but in 2017, after 31 banners were hung, the program was suspended.
Crum's new banner was installed on the Whiskey Row Lofts building, directly across from the KFC Yum! Center arena plaza.
His original banner had to be removed due to construction.
“With the tremendous legacy Coach Crum built with the UofL basketball program, it seemed appropriate to unveil Denny’s banners today,” Mike Sheehy, GLPF's President, said. “On this day when we move our clocks ahead, we, along with the entire Louisville community, will ‘Spring Forward’ as we anticipate the future success of the UofL basketball program built on the incredible legacy and program Coach Crum built at Louisville.”
The 2023 banner class includes Lionel Hampton, John Asher, Jack Harlow, Justin Thomas, David Jones Sr. and Wes Unseld.
To learn more about the Hometown Heroes program, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.