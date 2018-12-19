LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana beat Central Arkansas 86-53 on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Devonte Green hit a career high six three-pointers and led the Hoosiers in scoring with 19 points.
New Albany graduate Romeo Langford stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
The win may have come at a price as freshman point guard Rob Phinisee took an inadvertent knee to the head early in the first half. He was taken back to the locker room a few minutes later and never returned. Archie Miller said after the game that Phinisee is in concussion protocol.
Indiana improved to 10-2 with the win. They've now won five straight games. The 22nd-ranked Hoosiers play again Saturday against Jacksonville at Assembly Hall.
