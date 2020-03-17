LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University President Michael McRobbie announced Tuesday that Scott Dolson, longtime IU athletics administrator and an IU alumnus and Indiana native, will be the school's next director of athletics.
A native of Michigan City, Indiana, and former head manager for the basketball team, Dolson has served as IU's deputy director and chief operating officer of intercollegiate athletics since 2009, after spending seven years as the director of the IU Varsity Club.
He replaces Fred Glass, who announced his decision to retire back in December.
"Given his background and experience in helping to oversee the recent growth and development of nearly every major area of IU's large athletics operation, Scott is extremely well-positioned to lead our intercollegiate athletics program and further its longstanding and storied traditions of excellence as well as build on Fred Glass' outstanding achievements of the last 10 years," McRobbie said. "For more than two decades at IU, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring that our student athletes achieve success both on and off the field, compete within the rules and represent IU with passion, integrity and distinction.
Dolson is expected to begin his duties in late summer.
"I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the Indiana University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a place I have served for more than two decades and have long had a tremendous love and passion for," Dolson said. "I want to thank President McRobbie, search committee chair Bill Stephan and the entire search committee for the trust they have shown in me to lead the department into a very promising future.
"I'd also like to thank Fred Glass for the leadership and vision he has shown during his truly pivotal tenure as Indiana University's athletic director. In addition to the on-the-field successes, transformational facility projects and ground-breaking policies and initiatives that he has overseen and everyone is well aware of, he has integrated our department into the university and has also worked tirelessly on behalf of our students in support of their athletic, academic and holistic development throughout their time as Indiana University students. He's also been a tremendous mentor, and I'm excited to continue and build on the successes we have enjoyed during Fred's tenure."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.