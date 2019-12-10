LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana dug itself out of a 10-point first-half hole, used an 18-3 run late in the half to gain the lead, then never let UConn regain the advantage in a 57-54 victory in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.
Indiana showed ultimate balance on offense -- 10 different players scored, none of them in double-figures -- and held UConn to 37 percent second-half shooting.
The Hoosiers made just 2 of 13 three-pointers, but forced 22 UConn turnovers and outscored the Huskies 34-30 in the paint.
Indiana was led in scoring by Al Durham and Joey Brunk, with nine points each. Rob Phinisee, who returned after a four-game absence because of injury, had 6 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in 13 minutes.
IU trailed by 10 with just five minutes to play in the first half, but Justin Smith got hot, Phinisee gave the Hoosiers a boost and they led by five at the break. UConn tied the game a couple of times in the second half, but never went back in front.
UConn had a final chance after Devonte Green missed the second free-throw of a one-and-one, but the Hoosiers got a final steal before UConn could put up a three, and IU left with a bounce-back win, after losing by 20 at Wisconsin in its first defeat of the season.
