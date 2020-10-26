LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana head football coach Tom Allen said after his team knocked off then-fifth-ranked Penn State in overtime Saturday night, he was still feeling the afterglow Monday morning.
“Even when I woke up this morning, it was still just a ‘wow!’" Allen said. "Because you work so hard for something for so long, and we’ve been so close, and there’s been so many games where you have a lot of that same feeling at the end and haven’t been able to experience ... what we were able to experience on Saturday."
Indiana’s 36-35 overtime win over the Nittany Lions was the Hoosiers’ first victory over a top five team since 1987. Now, the 17th-ranked Hoosiers have to take a break from celebrating to prepare for their first road trip of the coronavirus-shortened season when they travel to Rutgers on Saturday.
Rutgers opened the season with a 38-27 win over Michigan State in East Lansing in head coach Greg Schiano’s first game after his return to Rutgers, where he coached from 2001-11.
“Coach Schiano is a tremendous football coach," Allen said. "He’s done a tremendous job there in the past, and he has a ton of belief in what he can do there."
Indiana is a 12.5-point favorite to move to 2-0 on the short season. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers.
