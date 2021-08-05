BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana is coming off one of its finest and yet strangest of seasons.
The Hoosiers went 6-1 in an all-Big Ten schedule in 2020 with wins over Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin. But they lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with a torn ACL, lost the Purdue game to a COVID-19 cancellation and lost the Outback Bowl, 26-20, to an Ole Miss team that came into the game at 4-5.
Now, Penix and lots of his talented friends are back, along with several key transfers leading to top-20 preseason rankings and high hopes around Bloomington.
"We've been pretty clear on our goals," head coach Tom Allen said. "Haven't shied away from it. We finished second in the Big Ten East last year. Our goal is to play in the Big Ten championship and win the game. There's a lot of things that have to happen before that occurs.
"That's been the challenge — is to go from believing, and I believe we have a team that believes — to now expecting a certain outcome on game day."
While Penix is still easing back into things as fall camp starts, Allen expects to have his talented left-hander ready to go when the season begins.
"I think he's right where I kind of expected him to be coming into fall camp, where I hoped he would be coming into fall camp: expecting him to be our starter on Sept. 4," Allen said. "To me, that's really the most accurate part I can say in regards to that. I feel good about where he is mentally and physically. I know it's been a long haul for him. He's once again responded and stepped up to the challenge."
And the Hoosiers will learn quite a bit about themselves early on. They open the season at Iowa on Sept. 4.
"What I do believe — I said this before — that the process you go through, everything gets heightened," Allen said. "I think it allows you to get even better than if you're maybe playing somebody different to start the season. There's always excitement about game one. That will always be the case. But it's cranked up a few notches because of where we're playing and who we're playing."
