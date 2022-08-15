LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After last season, Indiana football's offense needed a boost and that energy may now come from a deep wide receiver room.
"I’m pleased because these guys work, they go out there and they try to do it to what you asked him to do," co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Adam Henry said.
DJ Matthews, who's entering his sixth season of collegiate football, is excited to play with this group.
"We have a lot of playmakers," Matthews said. "Just like I say, the bond that we built, I feel we are united as a whole right now."
Joining that room is former Hoosier quarterback Donaven McCulley.
Welcome (back) to Bloomington.Today we will be hearing from Donaven McCulley.McCulley arrived at #iufb in 2021 as the highest rated QB to ever commit to the Hoosiers before choosing to switch to WR this past offseason. pic.twitter.com/C5uKenfLbU— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) August 15, 2022
McCulley threw two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Hoosiers after they lost starting quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle due to injury.
"It didn't go so well first year, but it is what it is," McCulley said.
The transition for McCulley to wide receiver gives him the opportunity to fulfill a dream.
"I've always wanted to play receiver. It's what I've always seen myself as," McCulley said. "In high school, I kind of had to play quarterback. So that's just what I did."
McCulley made it clear that the switch was his choice.
"I went to go talk to coach Allen and stuff about the decision," McCulley said. "He just wanted to know why. I told him and then he just was on board with it all."
Changing positions has had its growing pains.
"The adjustment has been difficult," Henry said. "You're not just dropping back. Like you're running and you're running ... As a receiver, you have to run. Then you've got to run some more and then you run and you run some more. And then when you're tired, you gotta run."
McCully says the toughest part has been mastering route running.
"When I first went to receiver, running routes and stuff, it was pretty tough because I'm not really used to it," he said.
The first opportunity for McCulley to showcase his potential impact on the team as a receiver will be against Illinois on Sept. 3 in the season opener.
However, the change allows McCulley to pursue his dream.
"I want to be one of the best to ever do it," McCulley said. "I want to go all the way to the NFL Hall of Fame, all that ought to be one of the best ever do it."
