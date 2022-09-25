LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Hoosiers starting the season 3-1 is quite misleading.
While some claim that Indiana is on a hot start, reality set in for the offensive side of the ball during Saturday's 45-24 loss to Cincinnati.
"God we put so many snaps on and remember what happened, said Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak following Indiana's loss.
"First Drive, and we stalled and got stuck on the 40-yard line or something. We just got to find a way to get points and get things rolling."
Pro Football Focus has the Hoosier's ranked as the 116th best offense in FBS and the worst in the Big Ten Conference. The Hoosiers slow start has them just one spot higher in the rankings from their 2-10 2021 campaign.
"It definitely has to be a point of emphasis, said Indiana Head Coach Tom Allen.
"We're still struggling to get off to a fast start on offense because it has to happen. So we got to make some changes in our practice and to be able to get what we need to get to get where we want to be."
The path to improvement isn't easy. Indiana's eight remaining games include opponents like Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State and Purdue.
Either way, Bazelak is ready to move forward.
"Just got to put this one behind us, said Bazelak.
"We got another tough road road game next week. So we'll watch film clean, clean, clean things up, make corrections. And move on. It's all you can do."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.