LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana High School Athletic Association has decided to postpone its boys state basketball tournament in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a news release Friday, IHSAA said the number of school closings made it so that the tournament "cannot be completed as scheduled." The release offered no date for when the tournament could be replayed.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Associated postponed its state basketball tournaments indefinitely Thursday, and it went a step further Friday in establishing a "dead period" in which no sports will be played through at least April 12. The dead period includes practices weight-lifting, open gyms, team camps, etc.
KHSAA said there are currently no plans to cancel spring championships, but that will all be decided later.
