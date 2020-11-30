LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana’s magical football season took a significant hit Monday with a report that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury.
The injury was reported first by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and confirmed by a source to WDRB. IU coach Tom Allen was scheduled to address the Penix situation at noon Monday.
IU, ranked No. 10, is scheduled to play Wisconsin Saturday in Madison. Second-team quarterback Jack Tuttle, who replaced Penix and finished IU’s 27-11 win over Maryland last Saturday, is expected to start against the Badgers.
This is the third consecutive season that Penix has been shut down before the conclusion of the season because of an injury. Penix ranked second in the Big Ten and 22nd in the nation in passing yards per game, while throwing for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns.
In 2018 Penix was lost after three games when he suffered a torn ACL against Penn State on Oct. 20. He won the starting job as a sophomore but was sidelined after six games because of an injury to his right shoulder that happened on Nov. 2, 2019 against Northwestern.
Indiana is 5-1. After the Wisconsin game, IU is scheduled to play Purdue in Bloomington and then finish the regular season against an undertimined opponent from the Big Ten West Division.
IU's new backup quarterback is likely to be true freshman Dexter Williams, who has no college experience.
