LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana’s magical football season took a significant hit Monday when coach Tom Allen confirmed that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of the season with torn ACL in his right knee.
It is the second time since 2018 that Penix has injured that knee. He will have surgery to repair the ligament.
"What do you say?" Allen said "It's a tough, tough thing ... it's all about love and support ... how are you going to respond?"
IU, ranked No. 10, is scheduled to play Wisconsin Saturday in Madison. Second-team quarterback Jack Tuttle, who replaced Penix and finished IU’s 27-11 win over Maryland last Saturday, will start against the Badgers. It will be Tuttle's first college start.
Tuttle is 6 feet 4 and 215 pounds. In 2018 Tuttle was ranked the No. 8 passing quarterback in the nation by 247Sports as well as the top player in Utah's recruiting class. He left the Utes during his freshman season for Indiana, the school where his father, Jay, was once a walk-on kicker.
Tuttle completed all five of his throws against Maryland, including his first pass for a two-point conversion.
"Jack is a special player, too," Allen said. "He's a big-time talent ... this is why he came here ... his arm talent pops."
This is the third consecutive season that Penix has been shut down before the conclusion of the season because of an injury. Penix ranked second in the Big Ten and 22nd in the nation in passing yards per game, while throwing for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns.
In 2018 Penix was lost after three games when he suffered a torn ACL against Penn State on Oct. 20. He won the starting job as a sophomore but was sidelined after six games because of an injury to his right shoulder that happened on Nov. 2, 2019 against Northwestern.
Allen became emotional while talking about his quarterback, remembering that Penix's father, Michael Sr., was the first person to call him after Allen's son, Thomas, an IU linebacker, suffered a season-ending hip injury two weeks ago.
"I just hurt for him," Allen said. "I care about these guys. I know how hard he's worked. I've seen what he's overcome."
Indiana is 5-1. After the Wisconsin game, IU is scheduled to play Purdue in Bloomington and then finish the regular season against an undetermined opponent from the Big Ten West Division.
IU's new backup quarterback is will be true freshman Dexter Williams, who has no college experience. Williams is 6 feet 1 and 208 pounds. He was evaluated as a 3-star prospect at Mount de Sales Academy in Macon, Ga. IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said that Williams has earned some snaps in practice this fall but has primarily worked with the scout team.
"The other players have to do their part," Allen said. "It's a team game ... (Tuttle) doesn't have to go out and put everything on his shoulders."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.