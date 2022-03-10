INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Indiana University men's basketball team made it hard on themselves but harder on the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee Thursday afternoon at the Big Ten Tournament.
Down 17 points in the second half, inspiring more social media vitriol about another dismal season, the Hoosiers did a very un-Hoosier thing, especially at this event.
They rallied ferociously and defeated Michigan, 74-69. The Wolverines beat IU by 18 less than two months ago.
The victory pushed Indiana (19-12) back into consideration for the NCAA Tournament, considering the first-round conference tournament games that Xavier (Big East) and Wake Forest (ACC) lost Wednesday.
Indiana returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday for a quarterfinal game against co-Big Ten champion Illinois at 11:30 a.m.
Outscoring the Wolverines 31-9 down the stretch, the Hoosiers rode 24 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and 17 from point guard Xavier Johnson. The Hoosiers also shot 56 percent in the second half while forcing 10 Michigan turnovers.
Indiana wobbled early and often in this game. Jackson-Davis missed his first four shots and turned the ball over twice in the first nine minutes. Johnson scored 7 of IU's first 9 points but was forced to the bench with two early fouls.
Without Johnson, Indiana's offense stalled.
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan's burly center, scored 25 points when the Wolverines beat Indiana in Bloomington in January. Woodson and his staff learned nothing about how to defend Dickinson. He scored 11 of Michigan's first 25 points, making 5 of 7 shots.
The Hoosiers trailed 41-28 at halftime. They rallied by outscoring the Wolverines, 7-2, to start the second half. But back-to-back three-pointers by Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan restored the Wolverines' cushion, which eventually grew to 60-43.
That's when Indiana rallied after coach Mike Woodson went to a smaller more mobile lineup that included Trey Galloway and Jordan Geronimo.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.