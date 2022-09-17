LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This was the day Western Kentucky was primed to end its eight-game losing streak against the Big Ten and its four-game streak against Indiana University.
The Hilltoppers came into Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday and showed they were more creative than Indiana and not one bit intimidated by Indiana.
They went ahead in the second quarter and stayed ahead for the next 40 minutes. The Hilltoppers rolled to 545 yards and led 24-13 midway through the third quarter.
Then, it all came apart.
First came an Indiana touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game at 30 in the final 47 seconds. Then came a 51-yard field goal by Charles Campbell on the final play of overtime for a 33-30 Indiana victory. It was Campbell's fourth field goal of the game.
The Hoosiers' Year of Living Dangerously continued. IU has trailed in the second half of all three wins. The victories have been by a combined 19 points, but IU has eclipsed last season's 2-victory season.
Brayden Narveson made 24-yard field goal, his third, to put WKU ahead, 30-22, with 3:46 to play. Considering Indiana had only scored 2 touchdowns and the Hoosiers were starting from their 25, the Hilltoppers seemed primed to celebrate.
But, with the benefit of 3 15-yard penalties against WKU, IU quarterback Connor Bazelak marched IU 75 yards in 9 plays. Bazelak threw a 4-yard TD pass to Cam Camper and then also converted the 2-point conversion with a throw to Donaven McCulley.
Narveson had 2 more cracks to lift the Hilltoppers. But he missed a 44-yard field goal on the final play in regulation. Then Indiana's Jaylin Williams blocked a 39-yard kick in overtime.
The Hoosiers made it as difficult as possible until the final snap. IU lost 8 yards on three plays in overtime, forcing Campbell to convert from 51 yards. For Campbell, it was the fifth kick of 50 yards or longer in his career.
The victory was IU's second comeback fourth-quarter win of the season, lifting Tom Allen's team to 3-0 before they visit Cincinnati next Saturday.
The loss dropped WKU to 2-1 before the Hilltoppers return to Bowling Green to play the Florida International and Troy.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.