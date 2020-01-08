BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Down 10 points with less than 10 minutes to go, Indiana faced a turning point in its season Wednesday.
Would the Hoosiers really lose to a 5-8 Northwestern team in Assembly Hall?
The short answer is no.
A 10-0 run in a little more than two minutes tied the game, and from there, the Hoosiers fought their way to a 66-62 victory, saving face in the process.
Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis led IU with 21 points and seven rebounds. Junior Justin Smith added 18 points and six rebounds.
Indiana, which lost its last two games coming into Wednesday's game in Bloomington, host No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday.
