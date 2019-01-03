LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Walz has been emphasizing rebounding with his No. 3 Cardinals during a two-week break from games. His team dominated the boards and despite a shaky defensive effort in the second half, went to 13-0 on the season with a 73-66 win over North Carolina to start the conference season.
Jazmine Jones led the way with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and added eight rebounds. Arica Carter came off the bench for 14 points and 5 rebounds. Kylee Shook had 10 points and 11 rebounds off the bench as U of L outrebounded the visitors 45-30. Dana Evans scored all ten of her points in the first half after getting the start at point guard. Asia Durr continued to expand her game with six assists and four rebounds to go with 10 points.
Walz wasn't pleased with his team's defensive effort after the Cardinals went to the locker room with a 40-23 lead.
"We didn't guard," Walz said. "Our kids I think wanted to see if we could make this an exciting game for everybody and keep everyone around. I think they think we get a percentage of the concession stands. So you keep them here for a solid two hours, they're bound to go back and get another beer or something to eat. We gave up 23 points in the first half and gave up 24 in the third quarter."
Next up for the Cardinals is a trip to Duke for a game this Sunday, then a showdown against No. 2 Notre Dame next Thursday.
