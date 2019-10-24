BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) — Ten seconds that changed a game, and maybe more.
It happened in a flash: The football ended up on the turf during the first play from scrimmage in Indiana's Oct. 12 game against Rutgers, and senior linebacker Reakwon Jones grabbed it and ran it back for a Hoosiers touchdown. Only ten seconds had run off the clock.
"All I could think of was go get it and score," Jones said. "Go get it and score."
But what are the odds that on the first play of this game, the ball would find him.
"We get all kinds of signs in our lives and don't know what to make of them," said Jones, whose touchdown that day was the signature moment in a family's recovery, a family that is all to familiar with how quickly things can change.
On Oct. 10th, 2018, Hurricane Michael ravaged the Florida Panhandle as a Category 5 storm, one of the strongest to ever make landfall in the United States. The area getting hit included Lynn Haven, Florida, where Jones is from. He was on the phone with members of his family, who had covered themselves with mattresses in a bathroom trying to ride out the storm.
"I could hear the terror and how scared they were," Jones said. "A tree actually fell on the house while I was on the phone with them, and I heard my little sister scream and everything."
Jones grew up the oldest of nine kids.
"All we had was each other," Jones said. "We didn't have much else but we always had each other."
He was the protector, and, on that phone call, he could do nothing.
"It hurt me different," Jones said. "Just not to be able to be the big brother and be there and bring my little siblings in and tell them everything was going to be OK."
His family survived, but the house they had just purchased and moved into did not. Some of Jones' siblings live with his dad, and his house was destroyed as well.
"I felt like I needed to be there and I just couldn't be there," Jones said.
Indiana was preparing for a game during the hurricane, and, looking back on it now, Jones admits he was distracted during practices and the game. As difficult as it was, the linebacker was thankful his family survived the deadly storm.
"We're here," Jones said. "We can talk everyday if we have to."
The one-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael just passed, and Jones' family is still living in temporary housing as their home is rebuilt. As Oct. 10th, 2019, came and went, Jones saw pictures in his head and on social media of the damage the hurricane left behind in his home state on Oct. 10th, 2018. The Hoosiers were again preparing for a game, but nobody could be prepared for that first snap: the first touchdown of Jones' college career.
"It's an honor to score a touchdown, especially a defensive touchdown," Jones said. "Just thinking back on this year, man, it felt amazing."
The emotions of the past year hit him as he crossed the goal line.
"It just felt crazy that something like that happened almost exactly a year from when my life felt — I felt like my life was — I didn't know what to make of it, you know?" Jones said.
Jones' moment wasn't lost on the Indiana sideline.
"They're still recovering from it; the perseverance through that has been impressive, and the guys rallied around him for that," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. "There's just a lot of respect for him and the man he's become and the kind of person he is."
One year, two days and 10 seconds of game time later, Jones and his family got a sign that things will be OK — and could have been so much worse.
"I'm so much more at peace and just thankful that I can be at peace like this," Jones said. "I can be in the situation I am and have this opportunity I have."
If all goes according to plan, Jones said his family could be back in their house by the end of the year.
