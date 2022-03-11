INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Critics of Indiana University’s credentials to make the NCAA men’s basketball tournament said the Hoosiers needed at least one more sexy victory to make the 68-team field.
Indiana 65, Illinois 63.
Next question?
The Hoosiers backed up their opening round upset of Michigan by defeating the top-seed Illini in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points, including the game-winning free throws with 26.1 seconds to play. Xavier Johnson had 13 for the Hoosiers, who ended a four-game losing streak against the Illini, the regular-season co-champions of the Big Ten.
It upgraded IU’s record to 20-12 and moved the Hoosiers into the Big Ten semifinals for the first time in nine seasons. They will play either Iowa or Rutgers on Saturday. Indiana has never won the Big Ten Tournament and only made the final game once in 23 seasons.
Indiana’s strong finish against Michigan carried over into the opening minutes. The Hoosiers made six of their first eight field goal attempts while building a 15-10 lead. Then they missed five straights as well as eight of nine as Illinois retook the lead, 23-21.
The Hoosiers struggled with the quickness of the Illinois perimeter players as well the imposing bulk of Illini center in the lane.
Indiana was whistled for eight fouls in the first half, double the Illini total. The result was predictable. Illinois outscored Indiana 8-2 at the line while earning 10 more attempts than the pair of free throws the Hoosiers attempted.
That translated to a 33-31 Illinois lead.
The Hoosiers rallied in the second half to build a 50-44, helped by a pair of three-point field goals by Race Thompson, who had made only 13 of 50 shots from distance this season.
Illinois turned to Cockburn, its 7-foot all-American center. He wedged his powerful body near the backboard, muscled through double- and even triple-teams to lead Illinois with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.