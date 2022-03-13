LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — For the first time in program history, the Indiana University women’s basketball team will begin the NCAA Tournament as a host school.
After finishing runner-up in the Big Ten Tournament a week ago, the Hoosiers earned the No. 3 seed in the Bridgeport (Connecticut) Regional. They will begin play against Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
As No. 3 seed, the Hoosiers will meet Charlotte, champions of Conference USA.
If IU wins, the Hoosiers could face a rematch with Kentucky. The Wildcats earned the 6-seed and will play Ivy League champion Princeton in Bloomington. Kentucky is one of the hottest teams in the nation, winners of the Southeastern Conference Tournament and 10 straight games.
If either program advances they will likely face the difficult assignment of playing perennial national power Connecticut in Bridgeport, which is about 80 miles from the UConn campus.
IU defeated UK, 88-67, in Bloomington on Nov. 14.
The Hoosiers ranked No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. They finished 22-8 overall and 11-5 in the Big Ten, although Mackenzie Holmes, IU’s all-conference center, missed 8 games with a knee injury February. Holmes has returned to the lineup.
The Hoosiers’ top scorer is Grace Berger, who starred at Sacred Heart High School in Louisville. Berger averaged 16.3 points per game as well as 6.2 rebounds.
IU advanced to the Elite Eight at the NCAA Tournament in San Antonio, Texas last season before they were eliminated by national runner-up Arizona, 66-53.
