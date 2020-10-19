LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Big Ten football season is here, a season that, in the not too distant past, looked like it may never happen.
"We never thought we'd get here. It makes you appreciate it so much," Indiana University head football coach Tom Allen said. "It was taken away and then brought back, and even now, you see games postponed, some get this, some get that and all the different things that can still happen. You learn not to take things for granted."
In a one-on-one interview with WDRB Sports, Allen said he's never been through anything like this last offseason in his 28 years coaching football.
"It's been very difficult, very challenging, ups and downs, a lot of unknowns, a lot of uncertainties," Allen said.
In early-August, the Big Ten announced that the entire fall sports season was postponed. There was talk about playing football in the spring time, but that was far from guaranteed. After watching things play out in other conferences and citing an improvement in rapid COVID-19 testing, the conference decided in September to bring football back. Oct. 24 was the announced kick-off weekend, and here we are. Indiana hosts Penn State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington.
"We've spent a lot of time building for this and recruiting for this and developing for this, and to not have the chance to put the 2020 team on the field together was kind of a gut-shot," Allen said.
He was tortured by the idea of his deepest roster never getting to play. That's what Allen has in Bloomington this year: exciting defensive backs in Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor, experience at linebacker with Cam Jones and a tough graduate transfer from Stanford in Jovann Swann on the defensive line.
The Hoosiers have plenty to work with returning talent on defense, but it's the offensive side of the ball that looks like it could be special. The Hoosiers return their best wide receivers, top running backs, two tackles on the offensive line and a record-breaking tight end, but it's the quarterback Michael Penix Jr. that is most important.
"We want to keep Michael healthy, and there's a lot of things we've done to that end, but no question: He is special," Allen said.
Penix saw both his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons end prematurely due to injury. He also missed time last year prior to the season-ending shoulder injury. Keeping him on the field will be a huge key to just how much this 2020 IU team can accomplish.
Is this the year that Indiana can knock off one of the big dogs and start climbing up the pecking order in a stacked Big Ten East? The calendar includes matchups with Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin. It is a tough schedule, but at least there is a schedule.
"It was not something you would have picked to go through and not the season I would have picked to get jacked up," Allen said. "No doubt, this is a special group of guys, and I'm glad we get the chance to take the field together."
