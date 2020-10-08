(FOX NEWS) -- Who knew a racecar driver could sit so still?
Check it out! @TakumaSatoRacer is sitting down with sculptor William Behrends to begin the process of adding his face to the #BorgWarnerTrophy (for the second time)! The first step? A life-size clay version of Takuma's face. @RLLracing pic.twitter.com/1RaIqtYHwJ— Borg-Warner Trophy® (@BorgTrophy) October 7, 2020
Fox News reports 2020 Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato had a clay sculpture of his head made by William Behrends on Wednesday that will be used as a template for the small metal one that will be added to the Borg-Warner Trophy to immortalize his victory.
Beautiful work from sculptor William Behrends for my second likeness on the #BorgWarnerTrophy.How about “our” selfie?😀😀2020バージョン笑 pic.twitter.com/IqQUtdwPaq— Takuma Sato (@TakumaSatoRacer) October 7, 2020
The sterling-silver trophy features a bas-relief reproduction of the face of every race winner, along with the year, their name and their average speed over 500 miles in The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
Sato's face is already on the 65-inch-tall trophy for his 2017 win, but repeat champs get a new one made for each win to capture how they look at the time.
Behrends has been doing the sculptures since 1990 and should take about six weeks to complete the process.
Sato is the only Asian who has ever won the Indy 500 and the twentieth driver to do it at least twice.
