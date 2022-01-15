LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was, in a word, inspired. The University of Kentucky basketball team and a Rupp Arena crowd of 20,278 watched a tribute video and observed a moment of silence in memory of beloved former Wildcats coach Joe B. Hall, who died overnight Friday, before Saturday's game against Tennessee.
And then, Kentucky roared. The No. 18-ranked Wildcats had more points by halftime (52) than the Volunteers, ranked second nationally in defensive efficiency coming in, had given up in their entire previous game against South Carolina (46).
The Wildcats eventually rolled over No. 22 Tennessee 107-79, a fitting tribute to a program legend.
Kentucky coach John Calipari began the game with a rolled up program in his hand, the way Hall used to. The Kentucky Hall of Fame coach has accomplished much in Lexington, won a national title, sent many players on to the NBA. If he did nothing else, the kindness and grace with which he treated Hall would have made his tenure worth it.
And on a day when tributes to the former coach streamed in via social media and from former players on the radio pregame programs, Kentucky's current players maintained focus and sent a message beyond the day's memorial theme.
When they're dialed in, these Wildcats are for real. It was the first time Tennessee had given up 100 points in a game since 2006. It hadn't given up 100 to Kentucky since 2001.
Kentucky missed only six shots in the first half, shooting 78.6%. It was, perhaps, the most impressive half turned in by any team during this college basketball season.
TyTy Washington led Kentucky with a career-high 28 points on 10 of 13 shooting. He also had five assists. Savier Wheeler, making his return to the court for the first time since a hard crash into a screen at LSU, picked up where he left off, scoring 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Kentucky also got 16 points from Kellan Grady – including 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range – and 10 points from Davion Mintz. Oscar Tshiebwe had 9 points and 12 rebounds.
Tennessee didn't play badly. The Vols shot 54% from the field. But they could not begin to contain Kentucky on this day.
On a day for looking back fondly, the program also can look ahead expectantly.
