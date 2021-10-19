LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Iroquois High School canceled the remainder of its football season this week, Athletics Director Glendale Zell said Tuesday, for a number of reasons.
The school began the season with 30 players but never had more than 24 available for any single game, Zell said. Injuries and COVID-19 helped reduced the roster.
Zell said the Raiders' first game of the season was canceled due to COVID-19 quarantines in-house, and the third game was canceled for COVID-19 quarantines with Southern High School's team. Those positive tests, combined with an original roster that was thin and made up of mostly underclassmen, made it difficult week-to-week.
Zell said there are 12-14 students who would play this week if he let them, but they'd have to play both ways and out of position, potentially exposing them to injury.
The Raiders' last game was a 51-0 loss at Western High School on Oct. 8. Their only win this season was by forfeit. They forfeited Friday's game against Bullitt Central and will not play the remaining two regular-season games on their schedule or in the Class 5A playoffs.
Zell said a new head coach was hired over the summer, but he didn't begin until July, putting them team months behind on its spring and summer practice schedule ahead of this season. He said with this year now behind him, the program should be set up better for 2022, beginning an offseason program soon with the existing players and hopefully attracting more before the spring.
"I think we should be on solid ground next year," Zell said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.