LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University's men's basketball game Wednesday against UNC Asheville was canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs' program.
IU said the game won't be rescheduled, making the Hoosiers' next opponent Penn State on Jan. 2.
Update on #IUBB-UNC Asheville: pic.twitter.com/vgKqgzPZIg— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 28, 2021
"As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, we are disappointed for both programs, but we will always put the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans as our top priority," IU Director of Athletics Scott Dolson said.
Those with tickets to Wednesday's game will receive a notification from the athletic ticket office.
