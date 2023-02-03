LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University is getting ready to tip off against the No. 1 team in the country: Purdue.
The Hoosiers host the boilermakers Saturday at Assembly Hall. Purdue is ranked No. 1 in both the AP and coaches Poll. IU just made it back into the top 25 at number 21.
But the team is coming off of a loss at Maryland earlier this week.
It will be a battle of the Big Ten's two best big men.
At 7-foot-4, Purdue's Zach Edey is tough to stop. IU's career blocks leader, Trayce Jackson Davis, will try.
"We just have to make a total team effort to just play," said IU head coach Mike Woodson. "I don't want to get caught up in this Trayce-Edey thing. I mean they're both great players, they play well this year for both teams. We just gotta see where it leads us."
Saturday's game will be broadcast on ESPN at 4 p.m.
