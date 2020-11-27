Against the Spread: Virus has robbed Rivalry Weekend of its rivalries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Nothing about this college football season will feel stranger than this weekend.
Rivalry Weekend will feature Auburn at Alabama but without Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, who will miss the game because of the novel coronavirus.
But with schedules jumbled everywhere, the marquee will not includes Michigan/Ohio State, Louisville/Kentucky, Purdue/Indiana or Clemson/South Carolina.
It’s an interesting card. But let’s hope all of the Rivalry Weekend activity returns intact next season.
1. Louisville at Boston College (+1 1/2); Saturday, 4 p.m.; Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Excuse me for checking the date and time for this game multiple times because it has been changed at least twice … BC is coming off a bye week after playing Notre Dame tough in a 45-31 defeat. Although BC is 5-4, three of the Golden Eagles’ defeats have been to ranked opponents, a list that includes Clemson and North Carolina … the comparative scores game is tricky. Although BC beat Georgia Tech and Pitt, two teams that defeated the Cardinals, Louisville played Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Notre Dame tougher than BC did.
Eric Crawford: BC 28, U of L 24
Aaron Matas: U of L 35, BC 21
Tom Lane: BC 24, U of L 21
John Lewis: U of L 21, BC 18
Rick Bozich: BC 27, U of L 24
Ruby: U of L
2. Kentucky at Florida (-21 1/2); noon, Saturday; Ben Hill Griffin Stadium; Gainesville, Fla.
Even playing this game will be a victory for Kentucky after coach Mark Stoops announced earlier with week that 18 UK players and 10 staff members had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. SEC rules required 53 healthy scholarship players to play a game … the Gators have won 32 of the last 33 games in the series. They rank second in the SEC in scoring at 44.7 points per game and third in total offense at over 522 yards … Florida QB Kyle Trask is a top Heisman Trophy candidate this season — and Trask won the job last season in the UK game, taking over from injured Feliepe Franks and leading Florida to a 29-21 victory.
Crawford: Florida 45, UK 21
Matas: Florida 42, UK 24
Lane: Florida 38, UK 10
Lewis: Florida 33, UK 10
Bozich: Florida 45, UK 14
Ruby: UK
3. Maryland at Indiana (-13 1/2); Saturday, noon; Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.
The Hoosiers have done a tremendous job of avoiding a letdown this season but seem at risk of one Saturday after their second-half rally fell seven points short at Ohio State … the Terps were blasted by Northwestern in their season opener but rallied for back-to-back wins over Minnesota and Penn State. Maryland has been idle the last two weekend because of the novel coronavirus … Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother, transferred from Alabama. He threw six TD passes with only one interception in the Terps’ two wins … IU QB Michael Penix leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game and has thrown 13 TD passes with three interceptions in his last four games.
Crawford: IU 38, Maryland 21
Matas: IU 38, Maryland 20
Lane: IU 34, Maryland 17
Lewis: IU 38, Maryland 21
Bozich: IU 31, Maryland 23
Ruby: IU
4. WKU at Charlotte (+1/2); Tuesday; 10:30 a.m.; Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
Make sure to check the date and time. This one was moved to next week and a morning kickoff because of COVID-19 … Charlotte (2-3) has not played since Halloween, when it lost to Duke 53-19, because of issues with the virus … the game will serve as the final regular-season game for the Hilltoppers, who will try to build on their two-game winning streak after defeating Southern Miss and Florida International … Charlotte is 4-1 against the spread in its last five Conference USA games but the 49ers will be playing after having five consecutive Saturdays off.
Crawford: WKU 24, Charlotte 14
Matas: Charlotte 28, WKU 20
Lane: WKU 20, Charlotte 17
Lewis: WKU 18, Charlotte 10
Bozich: WKU 21, Charlotte 17
Ruby: WKU
5. Notre Dame at North Carolina (+3 1/2); Friday, 3:30 p.m.; Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.
On the weekend where Notre Dame often finishes its season at USC, the Irish head to Chapel Hill for the first of three Atlantic Coast Conference games they need to win to claim a spot in the ACC title game … the Notre Dame offense has been ferocious the last four weeks, averaging 42 points … the Tar Heels are ranked 19th. Their quarterback, Sam Howell, leads the ACC with 329 yards passing per game but UNC also has two backs, Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, averaging 100 yards rushing. This is the best game of the weekend, although UNC has allowed 21 or more points in its last seven games and at least 44 three times.
Crawford: Notre Dame 24, UNC 17
Matas: Notre Dame 34, UNC 21
Lane: Notre Dame 41, UNC 35
Lewis: Notre Dame 27, UNC 14
Bozich: Notre Dame 34, UNC 31
Ruby: UNC
6. Penn State at Michigan (-3 1/2); Saturday; noon; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Somebody has to win in a game that matches former superpowers with a combined record of 2-8. Penn State hast lost five straight, giving up at least 30 points every game … Michigan beat Minnesota to open the season before losing three straight and then rallying to defeat Rutgers in overtime last weekend … the Wolverines failed to score more than 24 in their three losses … Michigan finally made the move to bench Joe Milton at quarterback, replacing him with Cade McNamara, who completed 27 of 36 passes for four touchdowns without an interception at Rutgers … Penn State might replace the struggling Sean Clifford with Will Levis at quarterback. Clifford has thrown eight interceptions with 11 touchdowns this season.
Crawford: Michigan 31, Penn State 24
Matas: Michigan 9, Penn State 2 (OT)
Lane: Michigan 20, Penn State 17
Lewis: Michigan 33, Penn State 29
Bozich: Michigan 28, Penn State 21
Ruby: Michigan
7. Auburn at Alabama (-24 1/2); Saturday, 3:40 p.m.; Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Saban beat one positive COVID-19 test to coach the Crimson Tide earlier this season but he will not be able to beat another. After testing positive earlier this week, Saban, 69, began to show symptoms like a runny nose and will not coach in the Iron Bowl Rivalry game … offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will direct the Crimson Tide against the Tigers … Bama has won all seven games by at least two touchdowns and won its last two games over Mississippi State and Kentucky by a combined score of 104-3 … Auburn has won three straight but has not won in Tuscaloosa since 2010.
Crawford: Alabama 44, Auburn 35
Matas: Alabama 44, Auburn 14
Lane: Alabama 38, Auburn 21
Lewis: Alabama 40, Auburn 14
Bozich: Alabama 41, Auburn 24
Ruby: Auburn
Last Week
Lane 5-2
Crawford 4-3
Ruby 4-3
Bozich 3-4
Lewis 3-4
Matas 2-5
Season Totals
Lane 40-34-1 .540
Bozich 39-35-1 .527
Matas 38-36-1 .513
Crawford 36-38-1 .487
Ruby 31-43-1 .420
Lewis 28-46-1 .380
