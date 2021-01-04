LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — And then there were 10. Sort of.
If you make a list of the unbeaten men’s teams in college basketball, you better have guidelines. Playing a game seems important.
The Ivy League teams are listed as unbeaten at Ken Pomeroy’s website, but the Ivy League canceled its season.
But teams like Boston University and Holy Cross are also 0-0. They’re finally starting Monday night after six weeks of declining non-league games because of the novel corona virus.
Here is the list of 10 unbeatens that have played at least one game — followed by my vote in this week’s AP Top 25 poll:
Gonzaga (10-0); Baylor (9-0). Michigan (9-0); Drake (12-0); Winthrop (7-0); Siena (1-0); UC San Diego (2-0); Hawaii (2-0). The Citadel (7-0). Alabama A&M (2-0).
1. Gonzaga (10-0) — Ken Pomeroy has increased the Zags’ probability of finishing the regular season unbeaten to better than 49 percent.
2. Baylor (9-0) — Two Big 12 road wins already in the bank — if you still think road wins matter in mostly empty arenas.
3. Villanova (8-1) — Virginia Tech, Louisville’s next opponent, is the only team to beat Jay Wright’s squad.
4. Texas (8-1) — First season in forever that Shaka Smart has not been on the hot seat.
5. Iowa (9-2) — Impressive win at Rutgers.
6. Creighton (8-2) — Last three wins by five points or less.
7. Michigan (9-0) — Last three wins by 11 points or more.
8. Kansas (8-2) — Not a vintage Bill Self team.
9. Wisconsin (9-2) — Maryland?
10. Houston (8-1) — Only loss was by a point but the Cougars lost to a Tulsa squad that does not inspire fear.
11. Illinois (8-3) — With wins over Indiana and Purdue, the Illini are the Indiana state champions.
12. Clemson (8-1) — I should have ranked the Tigers No. 11 to please Dabo Swinney.
13. Tennessee (7-1) — Didn’t expect Alabama to be the first team to topple the Vols.
14. Duke (3-2) — The Blue Devils have played once since Dec. 8.
15. Virginia (5-2) — The Cavaliers did what everybody does — beat Notre Dame.
16. Texas Tech (8-3) — Two home losses seem like a flashing light — if you think homecourt matters this season.
17. Rutgers (7-2) — Ron Harper Jr. has been one of the five best players in the Big Ten.
18. Missouri (7-1) — The Tigers showed that Arkansas was the product of a timid schedule.
19. West Virginia (8-3) — Oscar Tshiebwe’s decision to leave the team became more interesting when Bob Huggins said he would not be back.
20. Florida State (5-2) — The Seminoles discovered that Clemson is legit.
21. Minnesota (10-2) — Keep an eye on Richard Pitino’s team. He’s got some nice pieces.
22. Louisville (7-1) — Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech will be a tricky week for the Cardinals.
23. Oregon (8-1) — The best in the Pac-12.
24. Virginia Tech (8-1) — The Hokies are a loss to Penn State away from perfection, but it was a 20-point loss.
25. Saint Louis (7-1) — Welcome back, Travis Ford.
