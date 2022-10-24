LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trayce Jackson-Davis decided to return to Indiana University following a stint of NBA workouts last spring, and he'll likely go down as one of the greatest basketball players to ever play in Bloomington.
"Just talking to coach, what's in this plan for me is playing for the team," Jackson-Davis said. "It's hard to say no to.
"Obviously, when the NBA Draft workouts got canceled, I couldn't go to the combine. I thought that was huge. It was really just God telling me that was my time to come back and the things that we could do this year would be really special."
On Monday, Davis was named one of the AP preseason All-Americans alongside Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Gonzaga's Drew Timme.
Jackson-Davis returns to a roster full of talent ranging from all ages.
"I just think that we have a great mesh of just people, honestly, just overall from top to bottom," he said. "The freshmen came in and they brought that energy. They're very mature for how old they are. And I think they're going to be big pieces."
Although expectations are high for this year's Hoosier team, Jackson-Davis remains focused on the tasks at hand.
"I think the biggest thing for us as always remembering what the main goal is," Jackson-Davis said. "Obviously, that's a Big Ten championship and national championship.
"You can't just go to that place. You got to put in the work before you do it."
