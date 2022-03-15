LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — As Indiana and Wyoming staggered through the first half of basketball during their NCAA men’s Tournament First Four game at the University of Dayton Tuesday night, one question became perfectly clear:
Would another IU player step forward to help Trayce Jackson-Davis get Indiana across the finish line and defeat Wyoming?
Jordan Geronimo did.
Scoring 11 of his career-high 15 points in the second half, Geronimo teamed with Jackson-Davis (who had 29) as the Hoosiers (21-13) held off Wyoming, 66-58. Mike Woodson's team also delivered a superb defensive performance. Wyoming shot less than 44 percent and turned the ball over 19 times.
"I thought tonight they answered the bell loud and clear," Woodson said.
The victory earned IU a game in the first round of the East Regional. They will travel to Portland, Oregon and play Saint Mary’s, the 5-seed, Thursday at 7:20 p.m. It was Indiana’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2016.
"I wasn't surprised at all (about Geronimo)," Jackson-Davis said. "He's an energy guy. Without him, we probably would have lost the game."
Jackson-Davis probably did not need to say probably. Indiana's four other starters scored only 18 points, making 7 of 29 shots.
Enter Geronimo. He was ferocious in pursuit of offensive rebounds, dunking three. He made a critical jumper that pushed Indiana ahead, 40-35, and then followed that with a three-pointer, one of two the Hoosiers made in 13 attempts. Geronimo made a pair of jumpers to finish his night.
"He's a freak," Jackson-Davis said. "That's what we call him, a freak of nature. He's blessed with God-given talent and ability."
Not bad for a guy who had scored only 13 points in his previous four games and missed IU's Big Ten semifinal game against Illinois last Saturday with an ankle injury.
"I was even surprised by how good I felt today," Geronimo said. "(The dunks) just give me a lot of energy."
Jackson-Davis continued his terrific play from the last week. He made 10 of 16 shots as well as 9 of 11 free throws while collecting 9 rebounds. One reason that Jackson-Davis committed to IU coach Mike Woodson to return for his third season was he had not played in the NCAA Tournament. Now he has.
"It was surreal," Jackson-Davis said. "I've always dreamed of playing in the NCAA Tournament. I'm truly grateful."
The NCAA’s television partners had to cross their fingers and hope an uglier first half than this one was not played over the next three weeks.
Indiana made its first shot and then misfired on six straight.
Wyoming made its first attempt and then missed seven in a row.
Neither team shot 40% in the first half. Indiana was particularly bad from distance. Xavier Johnson made one. He and his teammates missed the other seven they attempted.
The Hoosiers led, 30-25, at intermission. Wyoming’s ability to stroke four shots from distance is what kept the Cowboys in the game.
"I told the guys in a huddle, 'Hey, it's going to be a grind,' " Woodson said. "It was one of those ugly games. But I thought our defense was the key."
