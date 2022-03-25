LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The best golfers in the world will be gathering at Augusta National for the Masters in less than two weeks. And for the 8th time, the iconic course will also host some of the country's top juniors at the Drive, Chip and Putt Nationals the Sunday before the tournament. Jacob Thompson is one of those juniors.
The 13-year-old 8th-grader at Christian Academy figured this was a good time for his first try at qualifying for the event.
"This is my first real year of tournament golf," said Thompson. "So I tried to really ramp it up and I thought 'well, let's do this' because if you make it, it's the coolest thing ever."
Thompson made it to Augusta through three separate regional qualifiers, the last at Oakland Hills Country Club near Detroit. He is one of ten qualifiers nationally in his age group.
"It really hits you, like 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to Augusta National'."
Thompson's dad is pretty sure he'll be more nervous than Jacob and he's every bit as excited as his only son.
"Everybody dreams of going to Augusta," said Josh Thompson. "My son's taking me to Augusta."
Josh is the Director of Operations for the University of Louisville football team and has gotten the OK to miss next week's spring game to be at Augusta.
It's the 8th year for the event and Josh said he and his wife and Jacob will also be joined by several extended family members to take it all in.
They leave in a week for a weekend they will likely never forget. The competition is Sunday morning, televised nationally on Golf Channel, then they get to stay for Monday's practice round for the Masters.
"It'll just be insane just to see all the players and getting to go to a practice round Monday," said Jacob. "It'll be a lot.
"Once I hit my first drive, I think I'll be smooth sailing. But yea, I'll be nervous."
