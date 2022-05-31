LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky basketball program got some welcome roster news on Tuesday when forward Jacob Toppin announced via his Instagram account that he'll be returning to the Wildcats next season.
Toppin brought instant energy off the bench during a junior season in which he averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
As a senior, he'll provide experience and athleticism for a Kentucky team that already returns college basketball's player of the year, Oscar Tshiebwe, in the post.
Toppin was a reliable performer off the bench, starting only four times. But he was one of the team's better defensive players and was capable of more than just complimentary offensive numbers if needed.
With forward Keion Brooks gone, he figures to see even more opportunity. He'll likely compete with returning sophomore Daimion Collins for the starting spot at the four.
