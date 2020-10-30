LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most Jefferson County Public Schools sports activities will remain on pause after the county failed to reduce its number of COVID-19 cases.
It marks the second straight weeks that sports competition will be on hold. Teams may still practice without game-like scrimmages, and postseason play will continue for JCPS cross country teams, according to a Friday letter sent to district families.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio called suspending many sports activities for Kentucky's largest school district a "very difficult decision."
But he noted that Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Education Commissioner Jason Glass were "sounding the alarm" about the trajectory of COVID-19 throughout the state during a conference call with school district leaders Thursday.
Beshear and others "strongly" encouraged school leaders to follow the state's public health guidance, which includes transitioning to remote learning and canceling athletic competitions when COVID-19 incidence rates escalate, Pollio said.
"We all have real concerns about the weeks ahead, but without a doubt, that just solidified the need for us to continue to follow the recommendation of the state health department," he said.
Jefferson County is one of 68 in the state of Kentucky that are classified in the "red zone," with more than 25 new cases of the coronavirus per day per 100,000 in population. Jefferson County's COVID-19 incidence rate was 36.1.
On Wednesday, Beshear said, "This is a type of outbreak where we can’t deny our way out of it, we can’t rationalize our way out of it, we can’t try to find excuses for not following the guidance."
Among the sports casualties in the coming week will be the annual rivalry game between Male and Manual, which dates back to 1893 and has been played every year but three -- when the schools were briefly consolidated.
"I'm a history guy," Male head coach Chris Wolfe said. "I teach social studies. So for me, you hate to see that kind of history go by the wayside."
Manual already had seen its season hampered by COVID-19. Positive tests have meant the team has played only four games this season.
The regular season for JCPS football teams is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 6 with the first week of the playoffs set for Nov. 13.
Pollio said football games scheduled for this week and next will not be made up. Had Jefferson County's COVID-19 incidence rate slipped back into the state's orange phase, he said some of those games could have been rescheduled.
