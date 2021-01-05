LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will start small group instruction for their winter sports teams beginning Wednesday, but no decision has been made about when full practices can begin or when games can be played.
During its meeting Tuesday night, the Jefferson County Board of Education was given three options to consider:
- Reassess community data on COVID 19 during Jan. 19 board meeting and make a decision.
- Allow regular practices to begin Jan. 11 and games to begin Feb. 1.
- Allow limited practices from Jan. 6-16 and regular practices from Jan. 19-30. Games would begin Feb. 1.
A motion was made to vote on option two, and that was voted down, 4-3. It was then decided by a 7-0 vote to go with option one for now, which would allow for keeping small groups together in pods for individual instruction with coaches.
Private schools in Jefferson County and schools in the rest of the state started practice in December and began playing games this past Monday.
