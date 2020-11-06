LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County High School football season that started late and then took a two-week pause took yet another turn Friday.
Jefferson County Public Schools announced Friday that its high school football teams would be allowed to return to the field next week to compete in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association playoffs.
In a letter to parents, JCPS outlined the following actions:
- JCPS football teams will be allowed to compete in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) state playoffs next week, as we have let other teams participate in postseason play. Those games are under the jurisdiction of KHSAA. All teams will follow strict protocols throughout the weeks ahead. No JCPS district football games will be played this evening or this weekend.
- All winter sports can practice in small groups. No game-like simulations can take place during practice.
- A review of the data will take place on Thursday evening and JCPS will make another determination about athletics next Friday morning.
The decision followed back-to-back weeks without games for JCPS schools, who have not played football games since the weekend of Oct. 23-24. It also came with the backdrop of 80 of Kentucky's 120 counties designated as "red zone" areas for the novel coronavirus.
The red zone designation is reserved for counties with 25 or more COVID-19 average daily cases per 100,000 residents. The number of cases also set a record across the nation Thursday with a reported 121,888.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and others "strongly" encouraged school leaders to follow the state's public health guidance, which includes transitioning to remote learning and canceling athletic competitions when COVID-19 incidence rates escalate.
Football teams were allowed to practice in small groups this week but game-like simulations were not allowed.
