LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown baseball team is bringing home a world championship trophy.
Jeffersontown's 12-and-under Cal Ripken team defeated Mexico 3-1 in the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth Baseball World Series on Saturday night in Branson, Missouri.
Congratulations to Jeffersontown 12U. World champions! Defeated Mexico 3-1 in the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth baseball world series! #USAUSAUSA pic.twitter.com/BLzO3cjOaR— mike marshall (@mmarshallWDRB) August 14, 2022
Jeffersontown pitcher Nolan White threw five innings and eight strikeouts in the world championship.
The team defeated North Carolina 1-0 on Friday night to win the USA title.
