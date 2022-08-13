J-Town Cal Ripkin Championship.transfer_frame_402.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown baseball team is bringing home a world championship trophy.

Jeffersontown's 12-and-under Cal Ripken team defeated Mexico 3-1 in the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth Baseball World Series on Saturday night in Branson, Missouri.

Jeffersontown pitcher Nolan White threw five innings and eight strikeouts in the world championship.

The team defeated North Carolina 1-0 on Friday night to win the USA title.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags