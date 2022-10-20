LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky head Coach John Calipari started screaming in excitement to a room full of University of Kentucky Alumni on Thursday.
Calipari was joined by UK women's basketball head coach Kyra Elzy at the annual Greater Louisville UK Alumni Club Basketball Tipoff Luncheon.
The coaches spoke to over 400 members of the club in an effort to build excitement for this year's basketball season.
"When you see the team and you see us play, you're all going to be excited," Calipari said. "And that's what I'm excited about."
Following an SEC Championship, Elzy is bringing in a squad filled with new faces.
"We have 10 newcomers, pray for me," Elzy said. "I have six freshmen that do not know what is happening right now."
Calipari tackled numerous topics including the highly anticipated IU-UK series that was announced earlier this week.
Cal says the deal with #iubb is for more than just two years. “It’s what our fans deserve and to be honest it’s who our team wants to play.” https://t.co/XHQeTLeq8E— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) October 20, 2022
"It's what our fans deserve," Calipari said. "And to be honest, that's who our team wants to play."
In addition, Calipari hinted that one highly touted recruit, D.J. Wagner, may soon become a Wildcat.
Calipari may have hinted at a DJ Wagner commitment:Cal: “…I may get another kid who’s dad played for me too.”Kent Taylor: “Uh oh Breaking news!”Cal: “Oh great media is here? Great… because I’ve said a couple of things I wish I could grab back earlier this year.”#BBN— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) October 20, 2022
"I may get another kid since I coached his dad," said Calipari.
Wagner is one of the top recruits in the class of 2023 and D.J.'s father, Dajuan, played for Calipari at UMass.
Calipari spent most of the luncheon praising Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning National Player of the Year.
"He's the best player in the country," Calipari said. "I know I'm a sinner. But when I am with him, he makes me feel like a sinner."
Calipari closed the luncheon by expressing the need for his team to learn to play together.
"When things don't go your what your way and you miss every shot. Are you still a great teammate," asked Calipari.
"Be a great teammate team first. Then as you chase your own dreams, make sure they don't go above what we're trying to do."
