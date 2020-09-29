LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are four University of Kentucky products represented in this year's NBA Finals: Rajon Rondo and Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers and Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro for the Miami Heat.
All except Rondo played for John Calipari, who had this to say when he met with media members via zoom Tuesday about how all of his former players have performed in this reduced NBA season.
"When I look at all of these guys and how they played, I’m not surprised that guys would be able to stand up to this," Calipari said. "The environment here, everything about it is preparing them for the NBA. It’s an NBA environment. How we practice, the competitiveness in practice, the games, the shots, every shot matters here. There’s no like, that’s an easy game. Every game is sold out and all of that. So, these kids, it’s kind of like their rookie year is here. They go in with that kind of an advantage. But they still have to do it."
Calipari expanded on both Herro and Adebayo exceeding expectations.
“Guys like that, you say, ‘Look, whatever you're seeing, add 20-30% to it, because this kid will never leave the gym,'" Cal said he told pro scouts. "(Herro is) fearless, and he has built his own confidence. What I didn’t know with him or Bam is that again, there are some signs of some passes that Tyler will throw that you’ll go, oh my gosh. But you’re seeing him now in pick-and-rolls. Well, when he was here, we needed him to score. He had the ball in his hands. He could make plays, but he wasn’t in pick-and-rolls. Now, you’re seeing that. Bam, when we got him, if anybody said they knew Bam would be what he is today, you’re smoking crack. But what we did know is that he could fight. He was competitive, and he could guard five positions. He was way better with the ball than everybody knew, and we saw it."
Calipari closed the Zoom call discussing the possible meeting with Louisville this season.
“Well, it's, you know, I'm not gonna tell you what they're thinking or what they're doing," he said." I just know that the terms of the contract, we go there, and they come here next year. How about, does anybody really know what this virus is going to do? I mean, what if we're in next year, and we're in the same boat? Then we got them at home with no fans. We don't know. This virus is running us. We are not running this virus. And so, you know, you'd have to talk to them. My hope is we're playing the game this year, but we're prepared if not. I'm not going to wait and they tell me, boom. They say no, bang ... We got another home-and-home. Here it is. The people want to play us. They want to beat Kentucky ... I think that game is good for our state. It should be played, but I'm not — I'm running Kentucky's program. That's what I do. I'm not telling any other program what they should or shouldn't do.”
In a social media post Tuesday, Louisville head coach Chris Mack fired back at Calipari:
To Cardinals’ fans everywhere.... pic.twitter.com/vBMgnduWaD— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) September 29, 2020
