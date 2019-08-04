LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky basketball team has its second commitment in the Class of 2020.
Cam'Ron Fletcher, a four-star small forward from Vashon High School in St. Louis, announced his verbal commitment to the Wildcats on Sunday after an official visit to Lexington on Aug. 1.
Fletcher, a top-40 player on 247Sports.com's national rankings, tweeted a video announcing his decision, saying "BBN what's good?"
BBN what’s good? 🔵⚪️ @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/I9K5DSj4n5— 21 (@CamRonFletcher1) August 4, 2019
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound four-star prospect narrowed his list of schools to five -- Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina and Alabama -- on July 16. The Wildcats offered Fletcher a scholarship on June 22.
Kentucky received its first 2020 commitment when five-star shooting guard B.J. Boston confirmed he'll be joining the Wildcats in an interview with 247Sports on July 27.
The Wildcats now rank third in 247Sports' Class of 2020 team rankings.
