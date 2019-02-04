LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky basketball team, coming off a comeback win on the road over Florida, has climbed to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press basketball poll, released Monday.
It's the highest ranking for the Wildcats since they fell from their No. 2 preseason ranking after a blowout loss to Duke to open the season.
Kentucky (18-3) has won eight straight games and 11 of its last 12, including wins over North Carolina, Louisville, Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida, which it beat 65-54 on Saturday after trailing by 11 points in the second half.
Louisville fell only one spot, to No. 16, despite a 10-point home loss to North Carolina on Saturday. The Cardinals split a pair of ACC games last week, and return to action quickly with a 7 p.m. matchup against No. 11 Virginia Tech.
The top four in the men's poll remained unchanged, with Tennessee at No. 1, followed by Duke, Virginia and Gonzaga. Nevada rose two spots to stay behind UK at No. 6, with Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina and Marquette rounding out the Top 10.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.