LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky opens up its season Tuesday in New York City against No. 1 Michigan State, four days out, head coach John Calipari has a lot to like and a lot to dislike.
The Wildcats never trailed en route to beating Kentucky State, 83-51, at Rupp Arena on Friday in their last exhibition game. They looked dominant at times, knocking down transition 3-pointers and playing suffocating backcourt defense, and young and inexperienced at others, something that is sure to be talked about ahead of Tuesday's marquee matchup at Madison Square Garden.
Senior Nate Sestina led UK with 13 points and eight rebounds. Kahlil Whitney and Immanuel Quickley added 15 and 17 points respectively. Sophomore guard Ashton Hagans filled up the stat sheet with seven points, four rebounds, nine assists and three steals.
Watch the postgame news conference in the video player below:
