LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike returned to the training track Wednesday morning for the second time since his shock-the-world victory in Saturday's run for the roses as an 81-1 long shot, and the winner of the Kentucky Oaks, the D. Wayne-Lukas trained Secret Oath, has been confirmed for the Preakness, according to Pimlico officials.
Trainer Eric Reed and the team around Rich Strike are still walking on clouds after the second-biggest long-shot win in the 148-year history of the nation's most famous race.
"It’s like a euphoria that won’t go away," Reed said Wednesday morning from his Mercury Training Center near Lexington. "I’m happier for the guys who work with the horse than I am for myself. I still have a hard time realizing what we’ve done. We’ve won stakes and a lot of races. We’ve had good horses and regular horses. I look at him and say, ‘Man, we just won a nice race.’ But he won the race. He’ll never just be a horse again. He’s always going to be the Kentucky Derby winner, and that’s what we’ve got to get used to. It’s just hard to imagine."
Rich Strike is a go for the Preakness Stakes, but he has plenty of competition lining up for his bid at the second leg of the Triple Crown. Kentucky Derby favorite Epicenter is a go, according to trainer Steve Asmussen, as is Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath.
Rich Strike galloped on the training track of the Mercury Center under Gabriel Lagunes, a jockey on the Ohio circuit who often works out the now-famous colt.
"He had a nice little gallop. He had a nice day on the track. Everything seems good,” Reed said. "(Gabriel) sacrifices a lot of time with this horse. He’s done a whole lot more work than anyone else involved with the horse, to be honest with you."
The horse whose scratch allowed Rich Strike a spot in the Derby, the Lukas-trained Ethereal Road, likely won't go in the Preakness, according to the trainer, who told Pimlico officials that he would point his filly, Secret Oath, to the Preakness on Wednesday afternoon. She already has run against the boys once – in a third-place finish in the Arkansas Derby, when she had a less-than favorable ride that prompted Lukas to switch to Luis Saez as her jockey for the Oaks.
"If she does that (wins the Preakness), she’s got a chance to be Horse of the Year, when you step out of the box that far," Lukas said. "Let’s put it this way: The Derby horses pretty much all had a hard race. Her race was not hard on her. Now, you sit back and say, ‘Epicenter is going to be the favorite. Chad Brown is putting that other horse (Wood Memorial runner-up Early Voting) in.’ What I always did on those, is I list all the horses going and say, ‘Can I beat this one?’ Yes. ‘Can I beat that one?’ Maybe. Go right down the line. But I still don’t know who’s going. Epicenter will be difficult. He’s a legitimate favorite. He’s a very good horse. Nobody can go over there and think they’ll just run by him. He is going to be awfully tough to beat."
Secret Oath jogged a mile at Churchill Downs on Wednesday morning. Epicenter is scheduled to work at Churchill on Monday morning then van to Baltimore.
Pimlico officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Secret Oath will, in fact, enter the Preakness when the field is drawn on Monday.
Simplification has already arrived at Pimlico. Chad Brown, who will send Early Voting into the Preakness, has not yet made a decision on Zandon. Creative Minister, an undercard winner on Kentucky Derby Day, is expected to go in the Preakness for trainer Ken McPeek, who also is considering Rattle N Roll, who was eligible for the Derby but did not get in.
Un Ojo, who scratched before the Derby, also could run in the Preakness.
