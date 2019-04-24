LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Derby fans will be able to get their Kentucky Derby souvenir programs shipped right to their doors.
The glossy programs are sold on the Churchill Downs website and are identical to those sold at the track on Derby Day.
They will be printed following the April 30 post-position draw and will ship May 2.
They are scheduled to arrive on Oaks Day on May 3.
The programs cost $10 and there is a minimum of five programs per order.
To made advance purchases of programs, CLICK HERE.
