John Velazquez (9) rides Authentic to win the Breeder's Cup Classic horse race at Keeneland Race Course, in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two-week Spring Meet at Keeneland begins next weekend, a run of spring racing days capped by the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass, a Grade 1 Kentucky Derby prep race.

Keeneland said in a news release Thursday that it'll award a record $7.7 million for 19 stakes run during the season, which begins April 8. 

The post position draw for the Toyota Blue Grass will be held at 12:15 p.m. April 6. To watch it live, click here.

Races begin each day at 1 p.m., except for April 29, which begins at 12:30 p.m.

