LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two-week Spring Meet at Keeneland begins next weekend, a run of spring racing days capped by the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass, a Grade 1 Kentucky Derby prep race.
Keeneland said in a news release Thursday that it'll award a record $7.7 million for 19 stakes run during the season, which begins April 8.
NEWS: Keeneland Celebrates Springtime With April 8 Opening Of Spring Meet. Learn more → https://t.co/YThIeL2b6w pic.twitter.com/uztF9bjef1— Keeneland Racing (@keenelandracing) March 31, 2022
The post position draw for the Toyota Blue Grass will be held at 12:15 p.m. April 6. To watch it live, click here.
Races begin each day at 1 p.m., except for April 29, which begins at 12:30 p.m.
To purchase your tickets for a racing day, click here.
