LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It's almost time to raise your mint julep to the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
There are just 100 days to go until the Run for the Roses, which falls on May 2, 2020. To celebrate, the Kentucky Derby posted a timeless video to Twitter on Thursday morning.
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ days until the 146th running of the #KyDerby! pic.twitter.com/oJcSbOX3rA— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) January 23, 2020
The 2019 Derby will likely be remembered for its controversial ending. Winner Maximum Security was disqualified despite crossed the finish line first.
After a review, it was determined Maximum Security hit War of Will's legs coming around the last turn. Country Horse was then declared the winner.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.