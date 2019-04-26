LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trainer Mark Casse has won more 2,600 races and numerous training titles, yet he's never finished first in the one race he wants the most.
"You ride on a plane, you meet somebody, what do they want to know?" Casse said. "Did you win the Kentucky Derby? They don't ask you if you've won the Breeders' Cup."
The five-time Breeders' Cup winner knows all about that race. And after missing last year's Kentucky Derby, Casse is back with War of Will, who started his racing career on the turf.
"I always felt like he was a good horse," Casse said. "He could have easily won the Breeders' Cup on the turf. Luckily, he didn't or we wouldn't be here today. We probably never would have gone down the dirt road. So all things happen for a reason, right? Obviously, we would have loved to have won the Louisiana Derby."
As the favorite in the Louisiana Derby, War of Will finished ninth after suffering a minor injury out of the gate.
"He just had a weird incident," Casse said. "Just throw it out. After it happened, I wasn't even worried about him winning. I was just worried about him being OK."
War of Will is doing fine now, and Casse is hopeful about his horses chances at Churchill Downs in the one race that trumps them all.
"It's never going to be just a race," Casse said. "The Kentucky Derby is the Kentucky Derby. (The media) can keep coming and talking to me every year right here, and I'll be just fine. But this is the one I want now, and it's not easy."
War of Will will have to defy some serious odds to win. Just two Kentucky Derby winners have finished worse than sixth in their final prep race with the most recent being Gallahadion in 1940.
