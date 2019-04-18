LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not the most exciting two minutes in sports, but it's certainly entertaining.
Spalding University hosted its annual Running of the Rodents on Thursday, a pre-Derby tradition that's been going on for more than four decades. Thursday's race marked the 47th year for the event that adds a twist to the Run for the Roses on Derby Day with rats completing a race on a miniature track.
This year's theme was Harry Potter, and the event was called the "Ratly Hollows." Before the rodents hit the track, a public parade was held on the school's campus.
The school of nursing's rat, Luna Lovegood, took home the grand prize, a garland of fruit-flavored cereal.
"It's great," said Amanda Jewell, a school of nursing student and rat trainer. "Last year we tied, and I was pretty confident that we'd come out in first this year. So I'm glad we were able to pull it off."
Jewell laughed and said "no" when asked if any performance-enhancing drugs were used.
The nursing school said its champion rat will now retire to a good home with lots of treats.
