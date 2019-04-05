LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Thundernator" who will flip the switch to start Thunder Over Louisville is a woman who was at the very first Thunder.
Lori Levinson won a special drawing from a pool of long-time Kentucky Lottery employees. It's a joint celebration marking the 30th anniversary of both Thunder and the Lottery.
Seven of the Lottery's employees who have worked there since the beginning were all in the running. Levinson, who is a Lottery sales representative in Louisville, had the lucky number.
"I went to the original one out at the fairgrounds. We sat in the back of the pickup truck and watched it. So I've been coming. I've gone a lot of times, but I have never seen it from a VIP area. And I've sure never seen it from the Galt House. So I'm so excited," she says.
Levinson was given the special key she will use to launch the fireworks show at this year's Thunder, which is Saturday, April 13. She will get to watch the air show and fireworks from the Command Center at the top of the Galt House.
This year's theme is "The Wonderful World of Thunder." The airshow begins at 3 p.m., and the fireworks are at 9:30 p.m. For information on the schedule and more, CLICK HERE.
